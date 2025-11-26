Left Menu

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Canada's renowned swimmer Penny Oleksiak faces a two-year suspension for violating the anti-doping whereabouts rule. This sanction includes disqualification from some competitive results, affecting her illustrious sports career. She is supported by Swimming Canada, which attributes the issue to an administrative error.

Canada's celebrated Olympic swimmer, Penny Oleksiak, has accepted a significant two-year suspension for failing to comply with the anti-doping whereabouts rule, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Tuesday.

The suspension, which extends until July 14, 2027, disqualifies any competitive achievements from June 16, 2025, including medals and prizes. In response to the investigation into this breach, Oleksiak had already withdrawn from the World Championships earlier in July.

Swimming Canada expressed support for the champion athlete, maintaining that Oleksiak's violation was merely an 'administrative mistake' and affirming their belief in her clean sportsmanship. Despite the setback, Oleksiak's legacy as an Olympic and World Champion remains significant.

