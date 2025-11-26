Left Menu

Raag-Vista: Transforming Museums into Cultural Hubs in Arunachal Pradesh

Raag-Vista, a new initiative in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, is redefining cultural engagement and skill development among youth by combining heritage with music education. Lauded by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, it transforms museums into dynamic learning centers that nurture creativity and youth empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to foster cultural and educational growth, Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised Raag-Vista, an innovative initiative launched in Bomdila's district museum. The program integrates cultural learning and skill development, setting a new precedent for youth empowerment.

Raag-Vista, envisioned by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, transforms traditional museum spaces into vibrant hubs for artistic expression and heritage awareness. It offers structured music education in various disciplines such as guitar, piano, and vocals, encouraging children to expand their creative horizons.

Khandu emphasized the program's role in sustainable cultural development and urged community support to further its success. The initiative aims at engaging the youth, cultivating talent, and ensuring the preservation of local heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

