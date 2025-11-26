Raag-Vista: Transforming Museums into Cultural Hubs in Arunachal Pradesh

In an ambitious move to foster cultural and educational growth, Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised Raag-Vista, an innovative initiative launched in Bomdila's district museum. The program integrates cultural learning and skill development, setting a new precedent for youth empowerment.

Raag-Vista, envisioned by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, transforms traditional museum spaces into vibrant hubs for artistic expression and heritage awareness. It offers structured music education in various disciplines such as guitar, piano, and vocals, encouraging children to expand their creative horizons.

Khandu emphasized the program's role in sustainable cultural development and urged community support to further its success. The initiative aims at engaging the youth, cultivating talent, and ensuring the preservation of local heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)