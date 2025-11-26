Ujjain's New Voice: All India Radio Ushers Cultural Renaissance

Ujjain witnessed a significant cultural milestone as All India Radio's Ujjain centre officially began its broadcasting operations. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated the event as a dream fulfilled, envisioning the station as a tool for regional development and cultural proliferation.

The new broadcasting station will operate from 5.55 am to 11 pm daily, promising to amplify Ujjain's rich history and the Simhastha festival. Emphasizing its role in social service, it plans to offer educational content and nurture broadcasting talent among youth, besides providing entertainment.

Inaugurated alongside developmental projects, the center is expected to promote Ayurvedic practices, with Chief Minister Yadav proposing an Ayurvedic AIIMS in Ujjain. It will also broadcast local news in the Malvi dialect, strengthening regional culture and identity.

