A Feathered Embrace: Discovering Comfort with Turkey Therapy

In the hustle of a holiday week, Jordan Gullotta found solace at a unique haven, The Gentle Barn, an animal rescue in Tennessee that offers animal-based therapy.

Here, guests have the opportunity to bond with a variety of creatures, including cows, sheep, and unexpectedly, turkeys. Founder Ellie Laks discovered that turkeys, often overlooked for their emotional depth, can provide significant therapeutic comfort to humans.

Despite common misconceptions, turkeys are intelligent and affectionate, proving to be wonderful therapy companions at The Gentle Barn. Beyond turkey cuddling, the facility also offers year-round rehabilitation for diverse animals, ensuring both creature and human leave with renewed spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)