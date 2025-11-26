Left Menu

A Feathered Embrace: Discovering Comfort with Turkey Therapy

At The Gentle Barn in Tennessee, animal-based therapy offers a unique and comforting experience through interactions with turkeys, cows, and sheep. Founder Ellie Laks highlights turkeys' potential as therapeutic animals, breaking stereotypes about their intelligence and affection. The farm rehabilitates rescued animals and pairs them with people for mutual healing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Christiana | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:01 IST
In the hustle of a holiday week, Jordan Gullotta found solace at a unique haven, The Gentle Barn, an animal rescue in Tennessee that offers animal-based therapy.

Here, guests have the opportunity to bond with a variety of creatures, including cows, sheep, and unexpectedly, turkeys. Founder Ellie Laks discovered that turkeys, often overlooked for their emotional depth, can provide significant therapeutic comfort to humans.

Despite common misconceptions, turkeys are intelligent and affectionate, proving to be wonderful therapy companions at The Gentle Barn. Beyond turkey cuddling, the facility also offers year-round rehabilitation for diverse animals, ensuring both creature and human leave with renewed spirits.

