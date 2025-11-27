Nalanda Literature Festival: Bridging India's Past with Present

The Nalanda Literature Festival is poised to launch its inaugural edition in Rajgir, Bihar, from December 21 to 25. Aimed at celebrating India's civilizational heritage and linguistic diversity, the festival promises a diverse array of events including thought-provoking sessions, workshops, and vibrant performances.

A notable highlight is the Northeast segment, focusing on tribal languages and the dynamic linguistic landscape of the Seven Sisters. Esteemed personalities such as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will engage in interactive sessions, making it a must-attend event for literature and culture enthusiasts.

Festival Director Ganga Kumar emphasizes that the event aims to emotionally reconnect people with India's rich civilizational history. Set against the backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Nalanda Mahavihara, the festival seeks to inspire younger generations to engage with creativity and historical dialogue. The festival also features yoga, meditation, and live cultural performances, with registrations open online.

