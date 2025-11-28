Kiefer Sutherland Shines in Heartwarming 'Tinsel Town' Christmas Movie

Veteran actor Kiefer Sutherland explores new dimensions in his career with 'Tinsel Town', a Christmas movie where he plays Bradley Mack, a once-popular Hollywood star now confronting the challenges of a dwindling career.

Mack, perceived as temperamental, takes on an unexpected role in a traditional Christmas pantomime in a small English town, rather than the illustrious West End, leading to personal growth and reunion with his estranged daughter.

With Sutherland showcasing his singing and dancing talents, joined by Rebel Wilson and Theodora Williams in her debut role, 'Tinsel Town' is a heartwarming tale celebrating British pantomime and delivering a sincere Christmas message, set to release in select U.S. theatres and on Sky Cinema in December.

