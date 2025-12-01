Nagaland's Hornbill Festival: A Global Cultural Extravaganza

The 26th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland opened at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, with a robust lineup of tribal performances and international dignitaries. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the event, celebrating Naga unity, heritage, and global friendship with partners from across the world.

International attendees included ambassadors from France, Ireland, and Switzerland, alongside Asia-Pacific trade representatives. They emphasized economic partnerships, cultural initiative exchanges, and sustainable tourism practices. The festival, heralded as the 'Festival of Festivals,' serves as a platform for Nagaland's artisans, youth, and entrepreneurs.

This year's celebrations, spread across six districts, feature hundreds of events, highlighting Nagaland's diverse cultural tapestry. The Hornbill Festival continues to be a dynamic showcase, bringing together communities and fostering cross-cultural ties, leaving visitors with lasting memories of Naga hospitality and creativity.

