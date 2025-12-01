Left Menu

Nagaland's Hornbill Festival: A Global Cultural Extravaganza

The 26th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland began with vibrant cultural displays, featuring tribal performances and an international delegation. The event, focusing on Naga unity and sustainable tourism, welcomed global dignitaries and aimed to empower local youth and artisans by showcasing their rich heritage to an international audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:56 IST
The 26th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland opened at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, with a robust lineup of tribal performances and international dignitaries. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the event, celebrating Naga unity, heritage, and global friendship with partners from across the world.

International attendees included ambassadors from France, Ireland, and Switzerland, alongside Asia-Pacific trade representatives. They emphasized economic partnerships, cultural initiative exchanges, and sustainable tourism practices. The festival, heralded as the 'Festival of Festivals,' serves as a platform for Nagaland's artisans, youth, and entrepreneurs.

This year's celebrations, spread across six districts, feature hundreds of events, highlighting Nagaland's diverse cultural tapestry. The Hornbill Festival continues to be a dynamic showcase, bringing together communities and fostering cross-cultural ties, leaving visitors with lasting memories of Naga hospitality and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

