Inauguration of Madhya Pradesh's First 'Gita Bhawan'

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Madhya Pradesh's inaugural 'Gita Bhawan' in Indore, marking a significant cultural initiative for the state. The center aims to foster religious, cultural, and artistic activities across urban local bodies.

Held at the historical Gopal Temple, built in 1832 in the Rajwada area, the inauguration coincided with Gita Jayanti. Yadav highlighted that the Bhagavad Gita, central to Hindu philosophy, teaches the path to salvation through devotion, knowledge, and action.

The Gita Bhawan in Indore features a 550-seat auditorium and a digital library with over 4,000 books, enhancing cultural engagement. Yadav further announced plans to establish similar centers in all municipal areas, signaling a broader commitment to cultural outreach and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)