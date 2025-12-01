Left Menu

Melania Trump has unveiled the White House holiday decorations with the theme 'Home Is Where the Heart Is,' honoring America's founding and military families. The White House features new tour routes due to construction, and thousands of visitors are expected for seasonal celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:08 IST
A Heartfelt US Holiday: Melania Trump's Festive White House Makeover
Melania Trump revealed the White House holiday decorations on Monday with the theme 'Home Is Where the Heart Is.' The decor pays homage to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, as well as honoring Gold Star families who lost a member during active-duty service.

Volunteers adorned the Executive Mansion with 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, and an impressive amount of festive materials, including more than 2,000 strands of lights and over 25,000 feet of ribbon. This year marks changes to the East Wing as President Donald Trump started construction on a ballroom.

Despite alterations, public tours are resuming with a modified path, accommodating the numerous expected visitors. The tradition-laden decorations reflect values like kindness and patriotism, underscoring the unifying festive spirit as Christmas approaches at the historic residence.

