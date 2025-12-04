Pakistan's Punjab province lifts ban on Basant kite flying after 20 years

Amid pressure from artists and civil society members, a ban on kite flying during the Basant festival has been lifted in Pakistan's Punjab province after 20 years.

The decision by Maryam Nawaz led the administration has evoked widespread excitement across cities and villages in the province of 13 million people.

Celebrated towards the end of winters to mark the arrival of spring (Basant) season, the Basant festival has been an occasion for community celebrations across the province.

Kite flying during Basant festivities was an integral part for centuries but was banned about two decades ago.

Announcing the details of the decision made on Wednesday, Punjab's Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that there will, however, be several restrictions and fines for those violating new rules regarding the same.

"After 20 years, the joy of Basant has finally returned to Punjab. But this time, it comes under strict safety regulations. No one will be allowed to break the law during the festival," Bokhari said in a statement.

In 2005, the government imposed the ban on kite-flying following several deaths, especially of motorcyclists and children, in accidents when the kite's sharp glass-coated strings got entangled around their necks leading to serious injuries.

Azma added that children under 18 will not be allowed to fly kites.

She also asserted that the manufacturing and sale of hazardous, metallic or chemically-coated string has been permanently eradicated from Punjab.

Three to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to PKR 2 million will be imposed on the sale and purchase of metallic or chemical-coated kite string.

The lifting of the ban has revived hopes for renewed cultural activity, increased tourism, and a long-awaited boost to the local economy, especially for small vendors, artisans, and festival organisers.

"The decision is not abrupt. The government has been considering to lift the ban for the last two-to-three years because of the pressure from artists, cultural community and the civil society," said a senior Punjab government official.

Before the ban in 2005, Basant was mostly celebrated in Lahore.

Expatriates and foreigners would come to Lahore to celebrate the Basant Panchami event and the wide scale celebrations generated a lot of economic activities in the province.

"In a major cultural policy shift, the Punjab government's decision to lift the ban on Basant, has signalled its intent to revive the province's traditional festivals and promote a softer social image," said Usman Shah, a manufacturer of kites.

Rooted in ancient agrarian traditions, Basant Panchami festival usually falls in the first week of February and marks the end of winter. "The government's move is part of a broader effort to encourage tourism, boost economic activity, and reconnect the youth with Punjab's cultural heritage," Shah added.

Basant festival finds its origin in the Basant Panchami festival. Basant is derived from Sanskrit word Vasant while Panchami in Sanskrit means fifth day. While Basant Panchami is a Hindu religious festival, in Pakistan's Punjab province, 'Basant' is a cultural spring festival. The festival gained special prominence in the Mughal era. Lahore, in particular, became the most vibrant centre of Basant festivities.

Mughal emperors, nobles, and later Sikh rulers celebrated Basant with kite-flying competitions, music, dance, and gatherings that attracted people from far and wide.

