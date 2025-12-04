IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Dec 4 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Anabel's lost year illustrates the failings of Spain's breast cancer program SEVILLE, Spain - Anabel Cano believed she was in the clear after receiving no follow-up for a breast cancer screening in 2023 at Seville's Virgen del Rocio Hospital. (SPAIN-CANCER/ (TV, PIX), 629 words)

Airline pilots hide mental health struggles to keep flying SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Annie Vargas could see her son slipping away and pleaded with him to seek help. But her son, Brian Wittke, a 41-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot and father of three, pushed back, terrified that getting treatment for depression would cost him his license and livelihood. (AVIATION-SAFETY/MENTALHEALTH (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), 1,521 words)

Gazans race to preserve cultural heritage damaged in war GAZA - With 70,000 dead, countless injured, hundreds of thousands of people homeless and whole districts laid to waste, the task of rebuilding Gaza is almost beyond comprehension. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-ARCHAEOLOGY , 683 words)

The photo that became a symbol for Hong Kong's deadly fire HONG KONG - It was a clear autumn afternoon with blue skies and a cool breeze as Wong set off to pick up his granddaughter from school. The 71-year-old retiree and his wife took turns making the walk to school from their apartment complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district. (HONGKONG-FIRE/WONGFAMILY-PICTURE (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 591 words)

Once-in-a-lifetime bloom: rare palms in Rio de Janeiro flower before dying RIO DE JANEIRO - A golden cascade of Talipot tree blossoms has captivated Rio de Janeiro as spring draws to a close, marking the first and last bloom of these palm trees decades after they were brought from South Asia by renowned landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx. (BRAZIL-PALMS/ (PIX, TV), 273 words)

At Britain's first plant-based Michelin-star restaurant, most diners aren't vegan LONDON - At Plates, the first vegan restaurant in Britain to earn a coveted Michelin star, the tables are packed – but not with vegans. (BRITAIN-RESTAURANT/VEGAN (TV, PIX), 330 words)

Band of brothers: how the war crushed a cohort of young Ukrainians KYIV - Pavlo Broshkov had high hopes when he joined the Ukrainian army in March as a fresh-faced recruit eager to defend his country and earn a bumper bonus to buy a home for his wife and baby daughter. Three months later, the 20-year-old lay broken and prone on the battlefield, his dreams in tatters. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RECRUITS (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), 1,300 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT TIMELINE- South Korea marks anniversary of political crisis triggered by martial law

FACTBOX - What we know about Malaysia's missing MH370 plane, as fresh search to start 11 years after disappearance FACTBOX - How does the Hong Kong tower fire compare to other recent building blazes? (Compiled by Patrick Enright and Aurora Ellis)

