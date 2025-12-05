Left Menu

Prime Video unveils new posters for Nicolas Cage-led ‘Spider-Noir’ series

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:54 IST
Prime Video unveils new posters for Nicolas Cage-led ‘Spider-Noir’ series
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has unveiled new posters for "Spider-Noir", the upcoming live-action series led by Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage and based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics.

The streamer launched the new poster of the series, which will be released in both black-and-white and colour formats, at the Comic Con Experience event, a press release said.

In the upcoming show, Cage stars as Spider-Man Noir, a character that he first voiced in Sony's animated film ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'' (2018).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video, "Spider-Noir" follows Ben Reilly (Cage), an ageing, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who must confront his past as the city's sole masked vigilante. The show features an ensemble cast including Emmy winner Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Harry Bradbeer, known for "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve", has directed and executive produced the first two episodes. The series is co-showrun by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. The duo developed the project alongside the Oscar-winning team behind "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" — Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who also executive produce along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. "Spider-Noir" is slated to release in 2026. It will premiere first on MGM+'s channel in the US before streaming globally on Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

 Global
2
Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniversary

Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniv...

 India
3
Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

 India
4
India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025