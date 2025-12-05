Prime Video unveils new posters for Nicolas Cage-led ‘Spider-Noir’ series

Prime Video has unveiled new posters for "Spider-Noir", the upcoming live-action series led by Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage and based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics.

The streamer launched the new poster of the series, which will be released in both black-and-white and colour formats, at the Comic Con Experience event, a press release said.

In the upcoming show, Cage stars as Spider-Man Noir, a character that he first voiced in Sony's animated film ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'' (2018).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video, "Spider-Noir" follows Ben Reilly (Cage), an ageing, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who must confront his past as the city's sole masked vigilante. The show features an ensemble cast including Emmy winner Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Emmy-winning filmmaker Harry Bradbeer, known for "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve", has directed and executive produced the first two episodes. The series is co-showrun by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. The duo developed the project alongside the Oscar-winning team behind "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" — Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who also executive produce along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. "Spider-Noir" is slated to release in 2026. It will premiere first on MGM+'s channel in the US before streaming globally on Prime Video.

