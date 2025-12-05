Left Menu

Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Friday rose by 55 paise to Rs 280.80 per kilogram in the domestic futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 12:52 IST
Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
  • Country:
  • India

Aluminium prices on Friday rose by 55 paise to Rs 280.80 per kilogram in the domestic futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January went up by 55 paise, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 280.80 per kg in a business turnover of 397 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

 India
2
Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

 India
3
Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

 Global
4
IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025