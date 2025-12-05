Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Friday rose by 55 paise to Rs 280.80 per kilogram in the domestic futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in January went up by 55 paise, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 280.80 per kg in a business turnover of 397 lots. Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

