Call for Exclusive Puri Resident Access at Jagannath Temple

In a passionate appeal during the Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia urged the central government to guarantee exclusive temple access for Puri's permanent residents. This comes in light of the difficulties locals face amid heavy tourist congestion.

Khuntia highlighted Puri's status as both a city and an international pilgrimage hub. He praised the residents for their unwavering support and sacrifices, which made the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor possible, despite losing land and homes.

The MP pointed out the irony that those who've safeguarded the Jagannath Temple for generations now struggle to access it. He called on the government to restore dedicated entry via the Western Gate for locals, emphasizing that their requests are deeply cultural and traditional.

(With inputs from agencies.)