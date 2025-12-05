Preserving Heritage: The Battle Over Adinath Temple's Identity

In Malda district of West Bengal, the ancient Adinath Hindu temple finds itself at the center of a cultural conservation campaign led by BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya. On Friday, he raised this issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, appealing to the government for the temple's protection and its recognition as a 'ticketed monument.'

Highlighting the significance of the temple, Bhattacharya urged the Archaeological Survey of India to investigate its historical origins, which include Hindu icons like Ganesh and Laxmi. His call to action stems from claims that parts of the site are being mischaracterized as a mosque.

The BJP's West Bengal state unit chief noted reports of stone pelting during a religious occasion, warning against such acts. Bhattacharya emphasized the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and maintains it's a fight for history, not against a particular community. The battle over Adinath is emblematic of broader cultural preservation efforts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)