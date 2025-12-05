Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: The Battle Over Adinath Temple's Identity

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya has called for the protection of the Adinath Temple in Malda, West Bengal, urging its designation as a ticketed monument. He alleges the site's Hindu origins are under threat, necessitating a study by the Archaeological Survey of India. Stone-pelting incidents have also raised alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:03 IST
Preserving Heritage: The Battle Over Adinath Temple's Identity
  • Country:
  • India

In Malda district of West Bengal, the ancient Adinath Hindu temple finds itself at the center of a cultural conservation campaign led by BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya. On Friday, he raised this issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, appealing to the government for the temple's protection and its recognition as a 'ticketed monument.'

Highlighting the significance of the temple, Bhattacharya urged the Archaeological Survey of India to investigate its historical origins, which include Hindu icons like Ganesh and Laxmi. His call to action stems from claims that parts of the site are being mischaracterized as a mosque.

The BJP's West Bengal state unit chief noted reports of stone pelting during a religious occasion, warning against such acts. Bhattacharya emphasized the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and maintains it's a fight for history, not against a particular community. The battle over Adinath is emblematic of broader cultural preservation efforts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balancing Progress: Himachal's Push for Modernization with Tradition

Balancing Progress: Himachal's Push for Modernization with Tradition

 India
2
Aantriva: Revolutionizing India's Agri-Food Value Chain with AI

Aantriva: Revolutionizing India's Agri-Food Value Chain with AI

 India
3
IndiGo's Operational Disruptions Impact Flights Amidst Calls for Fair Competition

IndiGo's Operational Disruptions Impact Flights Amidst Calls for Fair Compet...

 India
4
Romania's Energy Crisis: Brazi Power Plant Resumes Amid Water Supply Issues

Romania's Energy Crisis: Brazi Power Plant Resumes Amid Water Supply Issues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025