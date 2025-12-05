Left Menu

Om Sweets Presents Cranberry Fusion: A Taste of Tradition Meets Innovation

Om Sweets & Snacks introduces a new cranberry-infused menu, blending Indian flavors with U.S. cranberries. With 20 outlets and a strong online presence, the launch was celebrated on December 4, 2025, at their Gurugram store. The partnership with The Cranberry Institute highlights innovation and tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Om Sweets & Snacks, a renowned culinary brand in North India, has launched an enticing new collection of cranberry-infused delights that marry traditional Indian flavors with U.S. cranberries. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Om Sweets evolves to meet modern tastes while honoring its rich culinary heritage.

The much-anticipated launch event occurred at Om Sweets' flagship Gurugram location on December 4, 2025, attracting food media, influencers, and enthusiasts. Attendees experienced the versatile cranberry creations firsthand, showcasing the blend of global superfruits with India's cherished sweets and snacks.

This innovative menu features items like Cranberry Delight Laddo and Cranberry Kaju Katli, reflecting a partnership with The Cranberry Institute. The collaboration emphasizes the incorporation of healthy, vibrant cranberries into India's traditional culinary landscape, delighting consumers with new and exciting flavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

