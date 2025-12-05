Om Sweets Presents Cranberry Fusion: A Taste of Tradition Meets Innovation

Om Sweets & Snacks, a renowned culinary brand in North India, has launched an enticing new collection of cranberry-infused delights that marry traditional Indian flavors with U.S. cranberries. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Om Sweets evolves to meet modern tastes while honoring its rich culinary heritage.

The much-anticipated launch event occurred at Om Sweets' flagship Gurugram location on December 4, 2025, attracting food media, influencers, and enthusiasts. Attendees experienced the versatile cranberry creations firsthand, showcasing the blend of global superfruits with India's cherished sweets and snacks.

This innovative menu features items like Cranberry Delight Laddo and Cranberry Kaju Katli, reflecting a partnership with The Cranberry Institute. The collaboration emphasizes the incorporation of healthy, vibrant cranberries into India's traditional culinary landscape, delighting consumers with new and exciting flavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)