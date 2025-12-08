A Cultural Symphony: International Hornbill Festival's Inaugural Mon Edition

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated the first International Hornbill Festival's Mon edition at Nagaland's Konyak Heritage Complex. The event showcased the unique cultural tapestry of the state's tribes, emphasizing a vibrant 'Cultural Connect' and traditional activities.

Shekhawat praised the festival's role in promoting Naga heritage on a global stage. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the cultural and socio-political importance of the event, while announcing the submission of the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand to the Centre.

The festival hosted traditional dances, folk songs, and indigenous games, drawing over 1,38,590 visitors, including 2,028 foreign tourists. The festival continues to be a potent symbol of cultural expression and tourism attraction.