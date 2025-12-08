A Cultural Symphony: International Hornbill Festival's Inaugural Mon Edition
The International Hornbill Festival's Mon edition was inaugurated at Konyak Heritage Complex in Nagaland by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Celebrating Naga traditions, the event featured cultural performances, indigenous games, and art exhibits. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the festival's global significance and cultural richness.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated the first International Hornbill Festival's Mon edition at Nagaland's Konyak Heritage Complex. The event showcased the unique cultural tapestry of the state's tribes, emphasizing a vibrant 'Cultural Connect' and traditional activities.
Shekhawat praised the festival's role in promoting Naga heritage on a global stage. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the cultural and socio-political importance of the event, while announcing the submission of the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand to the Centre.
The festival hosted traditional dances, folk songs, and indigenous games, drawing over 1,38,590 visitors, including 2,028 foreign tourists. The festival continues to be a potent symbol of cultural expression and tourism attraction.