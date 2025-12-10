Rajasthan: A Heritage of Opportunities

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the unique appeal of Rajasthan's tourism sector, highlighting its historic forts, lakes, and deserts as key attractions.

During the Rajasthan Divas' programme, new initiatives such as the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy 2025 and Rajasthan Development Support Portal (RDSP) were introduced.

The event, attended by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also underscored the state's vast resources and opportunities in tourism, renewable energy, and other sectors, appealing to the diaspora for investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)