Rajasthan: A Heritage of Opportunities

Rajasthan is celebrated for its cultural heritage, featuring historic forts, lakes, and deserts. The state promotes tourism and has launched the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy 2025 and Rajasthan Development Support Portal (RDSP) to engage the diaspora and foster opportunities for sustainable development.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the unique appeal of Rajasthan's tourism sector, highlighting its historic forts, lakes, and deserts as key attractions.
During the Rajasthan Divas' programme, new initiatives such as the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy 2025 and Rajasthan Development Support Portal (RDSP) were introduced.
The event, attended by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also underscored the state's vast resources and opportunities in tourism, renewable energy, and other sectors, appealing to the diaspora for investment.
