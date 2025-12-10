Haiti's Rhythmic Legacy: Compas Dance Takes UNESCO Stage

Celebrated Haitian music genre Compas has been added to UNESCO's esteemed cultural heritage list, marking a significant moment for the Caribbean nation. Known for its vibrant rhythms influenced by merengue, Compas serves as a beacon of hope and unity for Haitians amid ongoing hardships.

Since its conception in the 1950s, Compas has provided not just entertainment but a cultural connection that transcends barriers. Its syncopated beats resonate from Port-au-Prince to Haitian communities abroad, offering a sense of solace and escape from daily challenges. The genre's lyrical themes of love, freedom, and resistance remain deeply ingrained in the Haitian identity.

Haitians across the globe, like Sony Laventure, celebrate this recognition. Laventure, who runs a Compas dance studio in Miami, describes it as therapeutic. The music is a lifelong passion, imbuing memories of family and connectivity. As Compas garners international acclaim, it continues to inspire pride, representing an unyielding spirit against adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)