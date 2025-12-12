Horlicks Reimagined: Unveiling Superfoods-Infused Formula with NutriMax

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has unveiled an updated version of its flagship drink, Horlicks, incorporating Superfoods and the innovative NutriMax technology. This move aims to improve nutritional value while preserving the traditional taste loved by consumers across generations.

The newly launched Horlicks, introduced in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has been enhanced with NutriMax technology to boost nutrient absorption, fostering improved growth, cognitive abilities, and immunity in children. Notably, the product now offers a zero sugar variant, utilizing smart sweetness technology to naturally enhance sweetness without artificial additives.

Sujatha Jayaraman, Head of R&D, Foods and Beverages, South Asia at the company, emphasized that the reformulation matches modern nutritional expectations while maintaining the product's beloved familiarity. The NutriMax technology not only facilitates the inclusion of a Superfoods blend—malted barley, almonds, oats, and millets—but also reduces phytates to enhance mineral absorption, reflecting a commitment to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)