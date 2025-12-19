Left Menu

Global Celebration Shines at 21st Ryan International Children's Festival

The 21st Ryan International Children's Festival brought together over 12,000 students from India and 15 countries. Celebrating creativity, culture, and global bonds, the event culminated in a vibrant Global Carnival, with diverse performances and interactive collaboration zones. It commemorated Ryan Group's 50-year Golden Jubilee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:57 IST
Global Celebration Shines at 21st Ryan International Children's Festival
  • Country:
  • India

The 21st edition of the Ryan International Children's Festival concluded with enthusiastic participation from over 12,000 students representing India and 15 other countries. The vibrant closing ceremony celebrated the Ryan Group's 50-year Golden Jubilee.

Throughout the week-long event, students showcased their talents in dance, music, theatre, and visual arts. Interactive zones facilitated cultural exchanges, creating new friendships and collaborations.

Key attractions included the White T-Shirt Ceremony and the colourful Global Village, featuring international crafts and cuisines. Awards recognized outstanding creativity and teamwork. Dr. Grace Pinto and Dr. Snehal Pinto emphasized the festival's role in fostering experiential learning. The Ryan Group of Institutions operates a vast network of schools in India, focusing on holistic education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025