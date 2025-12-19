Global Celebration Shines at 21st Ryan International Children's Festival

The 21st edition of the Ryan International Children's Festival concluded with enthusiastic participation from over 12,000 students representing India and 15 other countries. The vibrant closing ceremony celebrated the Ryan Group's 50-year Golden Jubilee.

Throughout the week-long event, students showcased their talents in dance, music, theatre, and visual arts. Interactive zones facilitated cultural exchanges, creating new friendships and collaborations.

Key attractions included the White T-Shirt Ceremony and the colourful Global Village, featuring international crafts and cuisines. Awards recognized outstanding creativity and teamwork. Dr. Grace Pinto and Dr. Snehal Pinto emphasized the festival's role in fostering experiential learning. The Ryan Group of Institutions operates a vast network of schools in India, focusing on holistic education.

(With inputs from agencies.)