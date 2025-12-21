Left Menu

Run for Jaipur: Spreading the Message of Road Safety

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the 'Run for Jaipur' marathon, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to traffic rules for accident prevention. He highlighted that these events are vital in raising awareness about road safety and urged youth participation for effective message dissemination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 12:53 IST
Run for Jaipur: Spreading the Message of Road Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the 'Run for Jaipur' marathon, emphasizing its significance in communicating road safety awareness among citizens. Held at the iconic Albert Hall, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from locals who showcased their commitment to promoting traffic regulations.

In his address, Sharma underscored the critical need for wearing helmets and seatbelts to prevent fatal road accidents, labeling these practices as mandatory. He stressed, "Our lives are invaluable, and a momentary lapse in attention could lead to tragedy."

The Chief Minister pointed out that active youth involvement in such initiatives could greatly enhance the spread of road safety awareness across society. He believes that through collective efforts, adherence to traffic rules can become a standard practice.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025