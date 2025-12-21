Run for Jaipur: Spreading the Message of Road Safety

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the 'Run for Jaipur' marathon, emphasizing its significance in communicating road safety awareness among citizens. Held at the iconic Albert Hall, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from locals who showcased their commitment to promoting traffic regulations.

In his address, Sharma underscored the critical need for wearing helmets and seatbelts to prevent fatal road accidents, labeling these practices as mandatory. He stressed, "Our lives are invaluable, and a momentary lapse in attention could lead to tragedy."

The Chief Minister pointed out that active youth involvement in such initiatives could greatly enhance the spread of road safety awareness across society. He believes that through collective efforts, adherence to traffic rules can become a standard practice.