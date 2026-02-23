Left Menu

Record-Breaking Mass Singing Event Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur

Over 51 lakh students from Maharashtra's Konkan region participated in a mass singing event commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. Joined by 1.5 lakh teachers from various institutions, the event set a record, honoring the Guru's heroic sacrifice for religious freedom and inspiring future generations.

  Country:
  • India

In a historic celebration, more than 51 lakh students from Maharashtra's Konkan region participated in a mass singing event on Monday, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. According to a Thane district official, this monumental gathering involved participants from both government and private educational institutions.

The mass singing program was recognized as a 'world record' by 'Best of India Records'. The event saw the involvement of 1.5 lakh teachers and staff, bringing together a total of 20,000 educational institutions. Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal emphasized that the Guru's sacrifice for religious freedom serves as an inspiration for humanity.

This event serves as a prelude to a grand two-day divine celebration scheduled for February 28 and March 1 at Ove Maidan in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Notable attendees included Additional District Collector Harishchandra Patil and Education Officer Devidas Mahajan, all of whom highlighted the importance of educating the new generation about historical figures' bravery and values.

