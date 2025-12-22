Vande Mataram: A Legacy of National Struggle and Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Congress of 'strangling the Constitution' by imposing the Emergency during Vande Mataram's centenary celebrations. Addressing the state Assembly, he emphasized the song's historical significance as a symbol of national struggle.

Adityanath highlighted the song's origins, noting it was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896 amid British repression. He argued the Congress platform once fostered freedom efforts but shifted under leadership changes, impacting the song's reception.

The Chief Minister linked Congress policies to communal tensions over Vande Mataram, pointing to historical figures like Jinnah. He praised current efforts under Prime Minister Modi to celebrate the song's legacy, positioning the UP Assembly discussion as a legislative first.

