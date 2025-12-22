Left Menu

Vande Mataram: A Legacy of National Struggle and Controversy

During a discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress for imposing the Emergency during Vande Mataram's centenary. He emphasized the song's deep-rooted national significance and its evolution from a colonial-era anthem to a symbol of national unity, despite historical controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:54 IST
Vande Mataram: A Legacy of National Struggle and Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Congress of 'strangling the Constitution' by imposing the Emergency during Vande Mataram's centenary celebrations. Addressing the state Assembly, he emphasized the song's historical significance as a symbol of national struggle.

Adityanath highlighted the song's origins, noting it was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896 amid British repression. He argued the Congress platform once fostered freedom efforts but shifted under leadership changes, impacting the song's reception.

The Chief Minister linked Congress policies to communal tensions over Vande Mataram, pointing to historical figures like Jinnah. He praised current efforts under Prime Minister Modi to celebrate the song's legacy, positioning the UP Assembly discussion as a legislative first.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025