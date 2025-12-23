Honoring Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Economic Transformation

Telangana paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on the 21st anniversary of his death, with leaders such as CM A Revanth Reddy and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy reminiscing about his noteworthy contributions.

Scores of political leaders gathered at PV Gyan Bhoomi, where they laid floral tributes in honor of Narasimha Rao. According to Minister Kishan Reddy, Rao's tenure as Prime Minister significantly propelled India into a formidable position within the global economy.

Kishan Reddy also affirmed Rao's cautious approach to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and expressed regret over the Congress party's past treatment of Rao, emphasizing the need for civility and inspiration from Rao's leadership in today's political discourse.

