Left Menu

Honoring Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Economic Transformation

On Narasimha Rao's 21st death anniversary, Telangana leaders, including CM A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, commemorated his legacy. Rao is recognized for his role in economic liberalization and the Ram temple issue. Political figures urged for civility, highlighted Rao's impact, and expressed regret over past injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:12 IST
Honoring Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Economic Transformation
Narasimha Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on the 21st anniversary of his death, with leaders such as CM A Revanth Reddy and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy reminiscing about his noteworthy contributions.

Scores of political leaders gathered at PV Gyan Bhoomi, where they laid floral tributes in honor of Narasimha Rao. According to Minister Kishan Reddy, Rao's tenure as Prime Minister significantly propelled India into a formidable position within the global economy.

Kishan Reddy also affirmed Rao's cautious approach to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and expressed regret over the Congress party's past treatment of Rao, emphasizing the need for civility and inspiration from Rao's leadership in today's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025