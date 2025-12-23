Script Craft: A Global Stage for Aspiring Filmmakers

Actor Prabhas has announced the launch of the Script Craft International Short Film Festival, offering a global platform for budding storytellers and filmmakers to display their creations.

The festival, open to short films from two minutes upwards, runs a ninety-day competition based on audience votes and ratings. The top three films will be highlighted, with all entries available for viewing by associated production houses.

Prominent filmmakers, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Nag Ashwin, and Hanu Raghavapudi, emphasized the festival's potential to bridge aspiring directors and the industry. Script Craft, co-founded by Thaalla Vaishnav and Pramod Uppalapati, champions the creative voices of emerging talent worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)