A freight lift ascended towards the Louvre Museum on Tuesday, not carrying jewel thieves, but workers dedicated to installing security bars on the infamous window used in last October's brazen heist.

The Louvre, the world's most-visited museum, faces scrutiny over security shortcomings exposed by the theft as investigators continue their search for the USD 102 million worth of missing crown jewels.

With the museum closed, maintenance teams wearing security gear mounted a lift to reinforce the notorious second-floor window. Charming echoes of October 19 were felt when thieves imitated workers, gaining uninvited entry through the same window, making away with a variety of priceless treasures in under eight minutes.

