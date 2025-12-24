DLC Guide Mumbai 2025: Shaping Global Hospitality Standards

The DLC Guide Mumbai Second Edition 2025, a pioneering global rating system established by Mr. Jimmy Mistry of Della Leaders Club, concluded on Monday at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The event celebrated unparalleled excellence in the hospitality sector, drawing restaurateurs, hoteliers, entrepreneurs, and industry giants.

Modeled after prestigious benchmarks like Michelin and Forbes, the unbiased DLC Guide evaluates service excellence, consistency, and guest impact. This edition honored standout restaurants and bars for innovation and guest satisfaction, with Fairmont Mumbai leading in the hotel category. An esteemed panel ensured a rigorous assessment process aligned with global standards.

Founder Mr. Jimmy Mistry expressed his vision to elevate Indian hospitality on the world stage, reaffirmed by the event's success. The Guide, rapidly gaining global traction, plans further expansions to foster dialogue on international standards and enduring hospitality excellence.