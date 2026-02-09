Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Partners with Minor Hotels to Enhance Global Stay Options for Indian Travelers

MakeMyTrip has partnered with Minor Hotels to broaden international accommodation options for Indian travelers. The collaboration involves over 560 properties in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, enhancing MakeMyTrip's international hotel inventory. This strategic move aligns with the growing Indian market's demands for diverse and high-quality international stays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NASDAQ-listed travel platform MakeMyTrip has forged a strategic alliance with global hospitality chain Minor Hotels, expanding its international accommodation options for Indian travelers. This collaboration includes over 560 Minor Hotels properties located across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The partnership will significantly enhance MakeMyTrip's international hotel listings, aligning with its broader strategy to strengthen ties with prominent global hospitality brands.

With 60 properties currently live on MakeMyTrip, expect listings to increase rapidly as Minor Hotels extends offerings. This move aims to cater to the strong demand from India's market by offering diverse and enhanced travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

