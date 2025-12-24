Agastya Nanda Channels Legendary Roots in 'Ikkis'

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for his acclaimed thrillers, has found a parallel between budding actor Agastya Nanda and the early days of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Raghavan, upon meeting Agastya, was reminded of Bachchan in his debut film, 'Saat Hindustani'.

Nanda, Bachchan's grandson, debuts in 'Ikkis' as Arun Khetrpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor. The film depicts Khetrpal's bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. 'Ikkis' required Nanda to undergo rigorous training to portray a tank commander convincingly.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Ikkis' also features actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher, set for a 2026 release. Raghavan ventured into this different storytelling genre, gaining new creative confidence.