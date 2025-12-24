Left Menu

Agastya Nanda Channels Legendary Roots in 'Ikkis'

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan draws parallels between Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and the legendary actor in their debut films. Agastya plays Arun Khetrpal in 'Ikkis', a story of a young soldier in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film explores courage and maturity amidst challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:44 IST
Agastya Nanda Channels Legendary Roots in 'Ikkis'
Agastya Nanda
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for his acclaimed thrillers, has found a parallel between budding actor Agastya Nanda and the early days of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Raghavan, upon meeting Agastya, was reminded of Bachchan in his debut film, 'Saat Hindustani'.

Nanda, Bachchan's grandson, debuts in 'Ikkis' as Arun Khetrpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor. The film depicts Khetrpal's bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. 'Ikkis' required Nanda to undergo rigorous training to portray a tank commander convincingly.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Ikkis' also features actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher, set for a 2026 release. Raghavan ventured into this different storytelling genre, gaining new creative confidence.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025