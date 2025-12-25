West Bengal's Christmas: A Celebration Under Chilly Skies

Revellers and picnickers across West Bengal celebrated Christmas on Thursday, embracing the festive mood enhanced by a sudden drop in temperature. The chill in the air added to the excitement and cheerful atmosphere.

Churches throughout the state witnessed large gatherings, as devotees participated in special prayers. In Kolkata, iconic locations like Alipur Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Maidan, and Eco Park were buzzing with activity as locals and tourists alike enjoyed the festivities.

The closure of schools and colleges for winter vacations saw a surge in visitors to tourist hotspots, from Digha and Mandarmani to Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Meanwhile, Park Street in Kolkata glowed with festive illuminations, preparing for an influx of diners and partygoers, while authorities ensured public safety with robust police arrangements.