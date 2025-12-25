Left Menu

West Bengal's Christmas: A Celebration Under Chilly Skies

As temperatures dipped, West Bengal residents thronged churches and popular spots to celebrate Christmas. From Kolkata's lit-up Park Street to seaside resorts and hill stations, revelers took full advantage of the festive day. The state's police ensured safety, setting the stage for a joyous celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:52 IST
Revellers and picnickers across West Bengal celebrated Christmas on Thursday, embracing the festive mood enhanced by a sudden drop in temperature. The chill in the air added to the excitement and cheerful atmosphere.

Churches throughout the state witnessed large gatherings, as devotees participated in special prayers. In Kolkata, iconic locations like Alipur Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Maidan, and Eco Park were buzzing with activity as locals and tourists alike enjoyed the festivities.

The closure of schools and colleges for winter vacations saw a surge in visitors to tourist hotspots, from Digha and Mandarmani to Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Meanwhile, Park Street in Kolkata glowed with festive illuminations, preparing for an influx of diners and partygoers, while authorities ensured public safety with robust police arrangements.

