Pope Leo XIV's Christmas Call for Global Peace

Pope Leo XIV, in his inaugural Christmas Day homily, placed a spotlight on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where residents endure harsh weather conditions without adequate shelter. He urged for global attention on conflicts, emphasizing that the path to peace is paved with dialogue.

Delivering Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, adorned with festive florals, the Pope drew parallels between the birth of Jesus and the fragile existence of those displaced by conflicts worldwide. He lamented the plight of defenseless populations, including youths forced into war, advocating for listening and empathy.

Thousands attended the Mass, capturing moments of the event beneath the Basilica's grandeur. Leo XIV is set to deliver his Urbi et Orbi blessing, calling for peace as part of the winding down of the Holy Year festivities, which conclude on the feast of Epiphany.

(With inputs from agencies.)