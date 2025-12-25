Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Christmas Call for Global Peace

Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Christmas Day homily, highlighting the plight of Gaza's people and global conflicts. Emphasizing peace through dialogue, he reflected on the world's refugees and displaced populations, advocating for empathy and communication to overcome senseless wars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:51 IST
Pope Leo XIV's Christmas Call for Global Peace
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, in his inaugural Christmas Day homily, placed a spotlight on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where residents endure harsh weather conditions without adequate shelter. He urged for global attention on conflicts, emphasizing that the path to peace is paved with dialogue.

Delivering Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, adorned with festive florals, the Pope drew parallels between the birth of Jesus and the fragile existence of those displaced by conflicts worldwide. He lamented the plight of defenseless populations, including youths forced into war, advocating for listening and empathy.

Thousands attended the Mass, capturing moments of the event beneath the Basilica's grandeur. Leo XIV is set to deliver his Urbi et Orbi blessing, calling for peace as part of the winding down of the Holy Year festivities, which conclude on the feast of Epiphany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025