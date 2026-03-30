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Germany's Initiative: Syrian Refugees' Role in Homeland Rebuilding

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the crucial role Syrian refugees in Germany have in rebuilding their homeland. He confirmed Germany's plan to assist those wishing to return. Merz made these remarks during a press conference in Berlin with the Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, highlighting international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:22 IST
Germany's Initiative: Syrian Refugees' Role in Homeland Rebuilding
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Chancellor Friedrich Merz addressed Syrian refugees' crucial role in rebuilding their homeland at a press conference on Monday. In Berlin, alongside Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Merz stressed Germany's support for those desiring to return home.

Merz emphasized that Syrian refugees who found asylum in Germany are essential contributors to revitalizing Syria. Germany aims to provide necessary assistance to enable their return.

The Chancellor's remarks underscore a collaborative effort between Germany and Syria, focusing on Syrians residing in Germany and their potential impact on reconstruction efforts in their native country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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