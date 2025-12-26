High Court Demands Removal of AI-Morphed Images of Shilpa Shetty

The Bombay High Court took a strong stand on Friday, describing AI-generated and manipulated images of actor Shilpa Shetty as 'extremely disturbing and shocking.' The court instructed social media platforms to immediately delete and remove these images.

Shilpa Shetty approached the court to protect her personality rights. She sought an injunction against websites distributing AI-generated content that depicted her inappropriately, using AI tools to manipulate her voice and mannerisms without consent.

Justice Advait Sethna of the vacation bench noted the troubling nature of the material uploaded, asserting that no individual, especially a woman, should be portrayed in a manner that violates her right to privacy without her consent.

