Left Menu

High Court Demands Removal of AI-Morphed Images of Shilpa Shetty

The Bombay High Court has deemed AI-generated morphed photos of actor Shilpa Shetty as 'extremely disturbing.' The court ordered social media platforms to remove links containing manipulated images and videos. Shetty sought legal protection over her personality rights and unauthorized use of her likeness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:34 IST
High Court Demands Removal of AI-Morphed Images of Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court took a strong stand on Friday, describing AI-generated and manipulated images of actor Shilpa Shetty as 'extremely disturbing and shocking.' The court instructed social media platforms to immediately delete and remove these images.

Shilpa Shetty approached the court to protect her personality rights. She sought an injunction against websites distributing AI-generated content that depicted her inappropriately, using AI tools to manipulate her voice and mannerisms without consent.

Justice Advait Sethna of the vacation bench noted the troubling nature of the material uploaded, asserting that no individual, especially a woman, should be portrayed in a manner that violates her right to privacy without her consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025