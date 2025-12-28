Left Menu

Tamil and Kannada Initiatives Abroad: Bridging Generations Through Language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised initiatives in Fiji and Dubai focused on promoting Tamil and Kannada languages. In Fiji, Tamil Day was celebrated at a school, showcasing cultural pride. In Dubai, Kannada families launched 'Kannada Pathshale' for teaching their children to connect with their linguistic roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended efforts in Fiji and Dubai that aim to bridge cultural gaps through language for Indian communities abroad. During his recent 'Maan Ki Baat' program, Modi highlighted the celebration of Tamil Day in Fiji, allowing children to express linguistic pride through engaging activities.

Moreover, Modi referenced initiatives within India, noting the recent 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Varanasi. This event emphasized Tamil language learning, with campaigns reaching over 50 schools to encourage youth engagement with Tamil.

In Dubai, the formation of 'Kannada Pathshale' by Kannada families marks another step in preserving native languages. This educational effort has connected over a thousand children with their linguistic heritage, balancing modern advancements with cultural roots. Modi's observations underline the importance of cultural preservation alongside technological progress.

