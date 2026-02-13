Left Menu

UP: Man kills one-year-old son suspecting wife's fidelity

A man allegedly strangled his one-year-old son to death on suspicion of his wifes fidelity and dumped the body in a pond in the district, police said on Friday. During interrogation, the accused told police that he believed only his elder son was his biological child and alleged that Varun was born out of his wifes relationship with another man, the official said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:05 IST
UP: Man kills one-year-old son suspecting wife's fidelity
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly strangled his one-year-old son to death on suspicion of his wife's fidelity and dumped the body in a pond in the district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Athana village. According to police, the 30-year-old accused, identified as Sompal, suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship and doubted the paternity of his younger son, Varun, as the child did not resemble him. Bhuta Station House Officer Ravindra Kumar said that the victim's mother, Rambeti, had been living at her parental home in Boni village for the past two months due to frequent quarrels and alleged domestic violence by her husband, who is addicted to alcohol. On Wednesday, Sompal went to his in-laws' house and forcibly took along his elder son Arun (5) and one-year-old Varun to Athana village. Later that night, he allegedly strangled Varun to death and threw the body into a pond, police said. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination, he said. ''During interrogation, the accused told police that he believed only his elder son was his biological child and alleged that Varun was born out of his wife's relationship with another man,'' the official said. Police said he ''showed no remorse'' during questioning. Rambeti, in her complaint, alleged that her husband often beat her under the influence of alcohol and repeatedly accused her of infidelity. Distressed over his behaviour, she had been staying at her parental home, she said. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested.He was sent to jail on Thursday, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TVK chief Vijay slams DMK, AIADMK; without naming them directly says they depend on allies.

TVK chief Vijay slams DMK, AIADMK; without naming them directly says they de...

 India
2
Mamata congratulates BNP leader Tarique Rahman for victory in Bangladesh elections

Mamata congratulates BNP leader Tarique Rahman for victory in Bangladesh ele...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-BNP sweeps Bangladesh election, Tarique Rahman set to become PM

UPDATE 2-BNP sweeps Bangladesh election, Tarique Rahman set to become PM

 Global
4
German foreign minister: some in NATO irritated by US remarks

German foreign minister: some in NATO irritated by US remarks

Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026