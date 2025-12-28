Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: India as the Global Teacher

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the need for Hindus to lead by example in making India a 'Vishwa Guru' for global welfare, during the Vishwa Sangh Shibir event. He highlights the importance of using technology beneficially, asserting that achieving this vision requires hard work and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:11 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

During the Vishwa Sangh Shibir event at Kanha Shanti Vanam, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Hindus to demonstrate leadership in establishing India as a 'Vishwa Guru' for the world. He emphasized the necessity of directing human intellect towards global welfare by setting examples.

Bhagwat discussed the role of technology, asserting that while technological advancements such as social media and AI will evolve, they must remain tools for human benefit rather than becoming dominant over humanity. He insisted that humans should govern technology towards the welfare of the world.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Bhagwat pointed to the character-building activities of Sangh volunteers who are working to effect social change. Although the ambition of becoming a 'Vishwa Guru' is not solely for India, he stated it is a global necessity that requires relentless effort across multiple fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

