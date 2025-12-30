Honoring Netaji Bose's Iconic Tricolour Hoisting in Port Blair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, commemorating his historic act of raising the Tricolour in Port Blair on December 30, 1943. Modi highlighted how Bose's courage and determination continue to inspire the nation.

Modi remarked on the significance of this moment in history, emphasizing that true freedom is realized through more than just aspirations. It demands capability, rigorous effort, and a unified resolve, all of which Bose demonstrated through his leadership of the Azad Hind Fauj.

Bose's hoisting of the Indian national flag marked a pivotal moment in India's struggle for independence, symbolizing the unwavering spirit and collective strength necessary to achieve true sovereignty. Modi's message on social media reaffirmed the enduring legacy of that day.

