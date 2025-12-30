Left Menu

Honoring Netaji Bose's Iconic Tricolour Hoisting in Port Blair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's historic act of hoisting the Tricolour in Port Blair on December 30, 1943. Modi emphasized that the event symbolizes freedom achieved through determination, capability, and hard work, and serves as a reminder of the organized resolve essential for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:31 IST
Honoring Netaji Bose's Iconic Tricolour Hoisting in Port Blair
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, commemorating his historic act of raising the Tricolour in Port Blair on December 30, 1943. Modi highlighted how Bose's courage and determination continue to inspire the nation.

Modi remarked on the significance of this moment in history, emphasizing that true freedom is realized through more than just aspirations. It demands capability, rigorous effort, and a unified resolve, all of which Bose demonstrated through his leadership of the Azad Hind Fauj.

Bose's hoisting of the Indian national flag marked a pivotal moment in India's struggle for independence, symbolizing the unwavering spirit and collective strength necessary to achieve true sovereignty. Modi's message on social media reaffirmed the enduring legacy of that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We've not been able to complete fencing of Bangladesh border because West Bengal govt not giving us land, claims Shah in Kolkata.

We've not been able to complete fencing of Bangladesh border because West Be...

 India
2
Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.

Bengal will have BJP govt in 2026, claims Shah in Kolkata.

 India
3
Saudi Arabia directly links UAE to Yemen separatists' advances, warns Abu Dhabi its actions are 'extremely dangerous', reports AP.

Saudi Arabia directly links UAE to Yemen separatists' advances, warns Abu Dh...

 Global
4
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.

BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Be...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025