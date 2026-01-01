Land Acquisition Scrutiny for Durga Angan Project

Goutam Deb, a CPI(M) leader, urged the West Bengal government to clarify the processes followed in acquiring land for the Durga Angan project in New Town. He emphasized that even the Chief Minister must adhere to the rules and regulations.

Deb highlighted the need for transparency, questioning if the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) adhered to standard procedures for land valuation. He demanded details on discussions held concerning the project.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister, laid the foundation stone for Durga Angan, intended to celebrate UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja. The complex, costing Rs 261.99 crore, is set to accommodate up to one lakh devotees daily.

