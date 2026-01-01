Left Menu

Land Acquisition Scrutiny for Durga Angan Project

CPI(M) leader Goutam Deb questions the West Bengal government's adherence to legal procedures in acquiring land for the Durga Angan project in New Town. Concerns were raised about transparent discussions and setting land prices. The project aims to honor UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja as a cultural heritage.

Goutam Deb
  • Country:
  • India

Goutam Deb, a CPI(M) leader, urged the West Bengal government to clarify the processes followed in acquiring land for the Durga Angan project in New Town. He emphasized that even the Chief Minister must adhere to the rules and regulations.

Deb highlighted the need for transparency, questioning if the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) adhered to standard procedures for land valuation. He demanded details on discussions held concerning the project.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister, laid the foundation stone for Durga Angan, intended to celebrate UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja. The complex, costing Rs 261.99 crore, is set to accommodate up to one lakh devotees daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

