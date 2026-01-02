Left Menu

Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on 'Shakespeare in Love' Oscar Controversy

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks about the contentious 1999 Oscars where 'Shakespeare in Love' won Best Picture over 'Saving Private Ryan.' Reflecting on her experience, she discusses the impact on her life and the commercial and subjective nature of awards, while acknowledging the influence of producer Harvey Weinstein's controversial campaign.

Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on 'Shakespeare in Love' Oscar Controversy
Gwyneth Paltrow has addressed the long-debated 1999 Oscars decision where 'Shakespeare in Love' won Best Picture, surpassing Steven Spielberg's 'Saving Private Ryan.' Speaking on The Awardist podcast, the actress, now 53, reflected on that awards season, during which she secured the Best Actress award for her role in 'Shakespeare in Love.'

When queried about whether she discussed the outcome with Spielberg, her godfather, Paltrow remarked on the irony of both winning, noting Spielberg's extensive experience in the industry. 'We never know why one thing wins over the next,' she stated, emphasizing that the significance of awards should not be overstated as many deserving works go unrecognized.

Paltrow also noted that awards are part of a commercial system, acknowledging that art invites debate due to its subjective nature. She commented on the infamous 1999 Oscar campaign led by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, which changed the landscape of awards campaigning. Paltrow mentioned she has made peace with her Oscar win, 25 years later, after a personal journey of coming to terms with the experience.

