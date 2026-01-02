Shah Rukh Khan Caught in IPL Controversy: A Clash of Cricket and Politics

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood megastar and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is at the heart of a growing controversy following his team's signing of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from several political factions, who accuse Khan of anti-national actions, allegedly targeting him for his Muslim identity.

Representatives from the BJP and Shiv Sena voiced their disapproval, stressing they would not tolerate Rahman's inclusion in light of alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP's Sangeet Som labeled this move as 'treason,' while Shiv Sena's Krishna Hegde called for the Bangladeshi player to be barred from the IPL.

In contrast, Congress leaders, including Bhai Jagtap, defended Shah Rukh Khan, criticizing the perceived double standards of the BJP-RSS, citing that India continues cricket ties with Pakistan. The debate has further intensified, with opinions divided over the intersection of sports, politics, and national identity.