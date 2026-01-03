Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs at Thachankurichi's First Jallikattu of the Year

Thachankurichi village witnessed the year's first Jallikattu with over 900 bulls and 300 tamers. A key part of Pongal in Tamil Nadu, the event saw fierce competition, with local tamers and bulls competing for an array of prizes. The event draws global attention annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pudukottai | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:02 IST
Thrills and Triumphs at Thachankurichi's First Jallikattu of the Year
  • Country:
  • India

The year's first Jallikattu event took place in Thachankurichi village, Tamil Nadu, gathering more than 900 bulls and approximately 300 tamers. The traditional bull-taming sport is celebrated as part of the Pongal festival, bringing together participants from various districts, including Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, and Sivaganga.

After seven hours of thrilling competition, Chinnathambi Anand from Thanjavur emerged victorious, securing a Hero Honda motorcycle as a prize. The event offered a range of rewards such as motorcycles, bicycles, and traditional pots for both successful tamers and bull owners.

Inaugurated by Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan, the event ensured safety with medical teams and ambulances on standby. Known for its global appeal, Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu is a key feature of Pongal festivities, attracting audiences worldwide to its marquee events in Madurai each January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

 India
2
Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

 India
3
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026