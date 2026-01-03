Thrills and Triumphs at Thachankurichi's First Jallikattu of the Year

The year's first Jallikattu event took place in Thachankurichi village, Tamil Nadu, gathering more than 900 bulls and approximately 300 tamers. The traditional bull-taming sport is celebrated as part of the Pongal festival, bringing together participants from various districts, including Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, and Sivaganga.

After seven hours of thrilling competition, Chinnathambi Anand from Thanjavur emerged victorious, securing a Hero Honda motorcycle as a prize. The event offered a range of rewards such as motorcycles, bicycles, and traditional pots for both successful tamers and bull owners.

Inaugurated by Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan, the event ensured safety with medical teams and ambulances on standby. Known for its global appeal, Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu is a key feature of Pongal festivities, attracting audiences worldwide to its marquee events in Madurai each January.

(With inputs from agencies.)