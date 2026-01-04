Left Menu

IRCTC Launches Dubai Republic Day Tour Package

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation introduces a special Dubai tour package for Republic Day. Priced at Rs 94,730 per person, it includes airfare, accommodation, and sightseeing. Major attractions and a day trip to Abu Dhabi are planned. Bookings are open until January 6.

Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:45 IST
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a new Dubai tour package timed with the Republic Day celebrations, announced officials on Sunday.

This four-night, five-day package, costing Rs 94,730 per person, allows tourists from Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to visit Dubai as a single Indian group. The initiative aims to promote national unity and cultural diversity abroad.

Package highlights include return airfare, stay in three-star hotels, visa fees, and memorable experiences such as a desert safari and visits to iconic destinations like Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Khalifa. The tour also offers shopping at Dubai's gold market and a day trip to Abu Dhabi. Bookings remain open until January 6, with IRCTC also preparing for a Europe tour in the coming months.

