IRCTC Launches Dubai Republic Day Tour Package

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a new Dubai tour package timed with the Republic Day celebrations, announced officials on Sunday.

This four-night, five-day package, costing Rs 94,730 per person, allows tourists from Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to visit Dubai as a single Indian group. The initiative aims to promote national unity and cultural diversity abroad.

Package highlights include return airfare, stay in three-star hotels, visa fees, and memorable experiences such as a desert safari and visits to iconic destinations like Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Khalifa. The tour also offers shopping at Dubai's gold market and a day trip to Abu Dhabi. Bookings remain open until January 6, with IRCTC also preparing for a Europe tour in the coming months.

