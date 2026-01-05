Jean Smart's Witty Take on Critics at Critics Choice Awards

Jean Smart secured the Best Actress in a Comedy Series accolade at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica for her role in 'Hacks.' During her acceptance speech, she humorously addressed the complex relationship between artists and critics, an oft-discussed topic in the entertainment industry.

According to E! News, Smart quoted playwright George Bernard Shaw, mentioning his famous line, "A critic is a man who leaves no turn unstoned," to underline the love-hate dynamic. She also referenced renowned critic Pauline Kael, known for her deeply insightful yet sometimes harsh reviews.

Smart recounted controversial episodes involving Kael, like the negative review she gave to director David Lean, who paused filmmaking for years afterward. She added, "Ultimately, as critics, our responsibility is not to the emotional well-being of a specific artist." Smart concluded by expressing gratitude for the Critics Association's recognition, as 'The Studio' won Best Comedy Series.