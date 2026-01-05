Left Menu

Jean Smart's Witty Take on Critics at Critics Choice Awards

At the 31st Critics Choice Awards, Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy for 'Hacks.' Her acceptance speech humorously reflected on the artist-critic relationship, quoting famous critics and acknowledging her nominees. 'The Studio' won Best Comedy Series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:37 IST
Jean Smart's Witty Take on Critics at Critics Choice Awards
Jean Smart poses with Best Actress in Comedy Series award at 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jean Smart secured the Best Actress in a Comedy Series accolade at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica for her role in 'Hacks.' During her acceptance speech, she humorously addressed the complex relationship between artists and critics, an oft-discussed topic in the entertainment industry.

According to E! News, Smart quoted playwright George Bernard Shaw, mentioning his famous line, "A critic is a man who leaves no turn unstoned," to underline the love-hate dynamic. She also referenced renowned critic Pauline Kael, known for her deeply insightful yet sometimes harsh reviews.

Smart recounted controversial episodes involving Kael, like the negative review she gave to director David Lean, who paused filmmaking for years afterward. She added, "Ultimately, as critics, our responsibility is not to the emotional well-being of a specific artist." Smart concluded by expressing gratitude for the Critics Association's recognition, as 'The Studio' won Best Comedy Series.

TRENDING

1
Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

 Global
2
Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

 India
3
Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

 India
4
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026