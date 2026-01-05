Mickey Rourke's Fight for Home: A Tale of Hardship and Resilience

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his home unless he can pay $60,000 in overdue rent. In response, he has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the necessary funds.

As of now, the campaign titled 'Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home' has gathered $19,819 towards its $100,000 target. Rourke, known for films like 'Diner', '9½ Weeks', and 'Rumble Fish', has shared his struggles following a career shift from acting to boxing.

Despite his famed roles, Rourke writes about being left with emotional and physical scars, feeling abandoned by the entertainment industry. He appeals for dignity and support, noting that fame does not guard against life's hardships and uncertainties.