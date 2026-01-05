Left Menu

Mickey Rourke's Fight for Home: A Tale of Hardship and Resilience

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke has started a GoFundMe to avert eviction from his home, needing to pay $60,000 in back rent. Known for iconic roles, Rourke turned to boxing after acting, facing physical and emotional challenges. His page has raised over $19,000 of a $100,000 goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his home unless he can pay $60,000 in overdue rent. In response, he has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise the necessary funds.

As of now, the campaign titled 'Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home' has gathered $19,819 towards its $100,000 target. Rourke, known for films like 'Diner', '9½ Weeks', and 'Rumble Fish', has shared his struggles following a career shift from acting to boxing.

Despite his famed roles, Rourke writes about being left with emotional and physical scars, feeling abandoned by the entertainment industry. He appeals for dignity and support, noting that fame does not guard against life's hardships and uncertainties.

