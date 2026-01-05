Amit Shah Celebrates 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah immersed himself in cultural festivities by participating in a grand Pongal celebration. Organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha in Mannarpuram, the event featured the sweet delicacy cooked in 1,008 beautifully decorated pots surrounded by sugarcane.

Shah joined party members in preparing the traditional dish, highlighting the BJP's commitment to connecting with the masses through cultural events. This celebration, termed 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal,' made a nod towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Shah also visited the revered Sri Jambukeshwar Akilandeshwari temple and the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, alongside addressing a public connect campaign by the BJP state chief.

