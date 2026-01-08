Left Menu

Kerala ATS detains man for sharing ISIS posts on social media

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:54 IST
Kerala ATS detains man for sharing ISIS posts on social media
The Kerala Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken a man into custody for allegedly sharing posts related to the terror outfit ISIS on social media upon his arrival from abroad, police officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, Aadhil of Thekkeveetil, Mulavoor in Muvattupuzha was taken into custody from Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday.

Officials said a lookout notice had been issued by the ATS which was probing the sharing of ISIS-related content on social media platforms.

On his arrival from a Gulf country, he was intercepted by immigration authorities, who then informed the ATS.

Later, an ATS team from Nedumbassery here reached Thiruvananthapuram and took him into custody, sources said.

Officials said Aadhil is being interrogated, after which further steps will be decided.

His mobile phone and other electronic gadgets are being examined by the ATS, officials added.

