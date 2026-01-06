Boosting Winter Tourism: J&K's Integrated Ski Training Course Inaugurated
Omar Abdullah inaugurated a 14-day ski training course targeting 500-600 youth to promote winter tourism. The course at Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Doodhpathri will teach skiing basics. Official calendars by the Tourism Department were also released, showcasing J&K's tourism potential.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated a comprehensive, 14-day integrated ski training course on Tuesday, targeting world-renowned ski destinations in the region. This initiative focuses on promoting winter tourism while equipping youths with essential skiing skills.
This year, around 500-600 students aged 12-18 are anticipated to benefit from certified skiing instruction, aimed at cementing locations such as Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Doodhpathri on the global skiing map. Courses are designed to cover fundamental techniques, including gliding, snow ploughing, and turning.
In conjunction with these developments, Abdullah also unveiled the official calendars of the Tourism Department and the J-K Cable Car Corporation. These calendars, featuring stunning imagery of the diverse landscapes and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, are part of a broader strategy to position the region as a prime tourism destination.