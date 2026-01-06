Kerala: Unveiling the Rich Tapestry of the Spice Routes

The International Spice Routes Conference, held at the historic Bolgatty Palace, underscores Kerala's significant transformation into a spice trade hub through centuries of cultural exchanges. The three-day event aims to connect the ancient Spice Routes with current global discourse.

Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran emphasized that these routes were pivotal in shaping the world by facilitating the exchange of goods, ideas, and cultures. Muziris, once a central trading port, served as a gateway for civilizational interactions.

Noteworthy speakers included Michael Tharakan, highlighting Kochi as a key colonial trade center, and Pius Malekandathil, noting pepper's historical significance in European markets. The conference attracted a diverse audience, aiming to boost experiential and cultural tourism in Kerala.

