Kerala: Unveiling the Rich Tapestry of the Spice Routes

The International Spice Routes Conference highlights Kerala's transformation into a major spice trade hub. Spanning centuries, it emphasizes the influence of diverse cultures on its development and aims to reconnect the ancient Spice Routes with present-day global discourse. Experts discussed Kerala's historical trade significance and global cultural impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:22 IST
The International Spice Routes Conference, held at the historic Bolgatty Palace, underscores Kerala's significant transformation into a spice trade hub through centuries of cultural exchanges. The three-day event aims to connect the ancient Spice Routes with current global discourse.

Kerala Tourism Director Sikha Surendran emphasized that these routes were pivotal in shaping the world by facilitating the exchange of goods, ideas, and cultures. Muziris, once a central trading port, served as a gateway for civilizational interactions.

Noteworthy speakers included Michael Tharakan, highlighting Kochi as a key colonial trade center, and Pius Malekandathil, noting pepper's historical significance in European markets. The conference attracted a diverse audience, aiming to boost experiential and cultural tourism in Kerala.

