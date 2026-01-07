Sikkim's Tourism Surge: Domestic Visits Up, Foreign Footfalls Down

Sikkim saw a significant rise in domestic tourism in 2025, welcoming more than 17 lakh tourists, marking an increase of over 82,000 compared to the previous year. However, foreign tourist arrivals plummeted, with numbers dropping from 84,710 in 2024 to 71,710 in 2025, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

CS Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department, attributed the decline in foreign visitors primarily to severe road damage, particularly along the crucial NH-10 route, which disrupted travel plans. The department is making concerted efforts to revive foreign interest and enhance sustainable tourism practices in the state.

Rao expressed optimism about the future, projecting that if road conditions remain stable and continue to improve, Sikkim is on track to achieve nearly 20 lakh tourist arrivals in the current year, capitalizing on the state's growing appeal among domestic travelers.